Flint Hills Area Builders Association hosts its Home Show

By Joseph Robben
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If you want to discover the solutions to all your home needs head to the Home Show. The annual Home Show is hosted by the Flint Hills Area Builders Association. was held today in Manhattan.

“We are a 40,000 square foot facility with over 85 businesses involved and over 160 booth spaces and were having a great time out here just presenting what kind and comfort and leisure programs for homes and lifestyle,” said Brad Hartenstein, executive officer of the Flint Hills Area Builders Association.

The Flint Hills Area Builders Association wanted to make homes comfortable and promote the different home amenities to the community.

“Our organization was started in 1977 for the purpose of creating safety, comfortable homes and promoting the trades as far as building trades and what that means to our community,” said Hartenstein.

There is a wide selection of local vendors that bring experience in areas all around your home from indoor to outdoor projects and trade professionals.

“Well behind me is a solar roof panel organization, we have restoration services, kitchen cabinets, countertops, insurance and mortgage as well, renovation products, and all kinds of things for home and leisure from the front door to the backyard,” said Hartenstein.

Hartenstein said it is great having this event for the community to bring them together.

“Manhattan’s a wonderful community and we’re family here, that’s something unique, and I think that’s something neat about Kansas is we are the community, we are family, we’re all here together, we live and love and have fun together and we take care of each other and that’s something we feel like in the Flint Hills area we’re very gracious towards that fact that we have that ability,” said Hartenstein.

The Home Show will finish up tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is located at 721 Levee Dr. in Manhattan.

