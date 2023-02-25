Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters checked in at the former Relax Inn as flames arose in the building Friday night.

Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl confirmed a fire started just before 6:30 p.m. at 1224 SW Wanamaker, right in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods and Home Depot. Stahl also said the fire was brought under control by 7 p.m.

Fire investigators are looking into a cause.

