Elementary students catch glimpse of Circus before its first show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area kids got a sneak peek of the 83rd Annual Arab Shrine Circus ahead of its first show.

Second-grade students from the Most Pure Heart of Mary got a first look at the Arab Shrines Circus on Friday, February 24. The circus is scheduled to have its first public show on Friday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center, and it will run until Sunday, February 26.

The students heard some jokes, watched some acts and stunts, and learned more about the circus.

Afterward, the students also got to enjoy a nice lunch following the show.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.