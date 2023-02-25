City of Topeka, Police Chief file response to gender discrimination lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles have answered the federal lawsuit filed by 3 female police officers in January.

The suit was filed by Captains Colleen Suart and Jana Harden, and Lt. Jennifer Cross, accusing the City and Chief Wheeles of gender discrimination in promotions. The three women say they were passed over for promotions which went to male officers with less experience.

In a response filed Thursday in US District Court in Topeka, the City, and Chief Wheeles argued that all of their actions and employment decisions regarding the 3 female officers were based on non-discriminatory and non-retaliatory reasons.

The City argues that some of the referenced allegations may be barred due to applicable statutes of limitations. The argument also refers to qualified immunity and in some cases absolute immunity because the City and Police Chief did not violate clearly established law.

The City response asks the Court to dismiss the complaint and award attorney fees and expenses to the city and Chief Wheeles.

If the case goes to trial, the city requests it to be held in Topeka before a jury.

The allegations include:

Being passed over for promotions to deputy chief and major despite having more experience and education than men who were promoted

Harden being passed over three times for the SWAT team

Cross being reprimanded for a social media video when male officers who had questionable social media content received no reprimands

Harden and Stuart passed over for a Major’s promotion when a male officer was selected

TPD has never had a female deputy chief and only one major in department history

