Arab Shrine Circus kicks off first back-in-town show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of America’s longest-running circus’ is back in town.

13′s own Victoria Cassell ushered in the first night of the Arab Shrine circus as their first celebrity ringmaster.

The whole family can visit the Stormont Vail Events Center throughout the weekend and enjoy the live animal performances, acrobats, trapeze acts, clown shows and more.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for kids and children 2 and under get in for free.

The circus runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.