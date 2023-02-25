Affidavit reveals new information in September homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents reveal new details in last September’s murder of a man found under the Polk-Quincy viaduct.

13 NEWS requested the arresting affidavit for Cody Degand. It was released to 13 NEWS Friday. Some information was redacted, including addresses and names of some witnesses.

According to the affidavit, police found John Grubb Jr.’s body when a man came to the Law Enforcement Center the morning of Sept. 30, 2022, reporting seeing blood in the parking lot at SE 2nd and Quincy.

A friend of Grubb’s later reached out to police, saying they went to an ATM together the night before Grubb was found dead. The friend said he last saw Grubb riding his bicycle with a pull-cart attached south over the Kansas Ave. bridge.

The affidavit states that information helped police obtain surveillance video from various homes and businesses, showing Grubb encounter another man riding a bicycle. According to the document, both bikes are seen veering off the road under the viaduct, where it appears Grubb is tackled off his bicycle and attacked with some type of object.

The affidavit states detectives used the video showing the suspect, his clothing and his bicycle to identify Degand.

Degand is charged with premeditated first degree murder. He was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing Feb. 3. A docket hearing is set for March 30, where a trial date could be set.

