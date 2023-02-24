Williams Magnet caps off Black History Month with ‘living museum’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka school capped off its Black History Month celebrations today with a living museum.

The exhibit at Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet featured music, clothing, and other artifacts representing African culture. USD 501 officials were also invited to share their experiences with the students. Adesuwa Okoya, Chair for Williams Magnet’s Black History Month Committee, says celebrating ones’ heritage can be educational for all students.

“Having an understanding and the knowledge of the cultural background where our students are from, they identify with their backgrounds, with their culture, with their heritage, Okoya said. “New exposure, even for students who are from different backgrounds is an opportunity for them to get authentic information, and to ask questions as well.”

Okoya says the school looks forward to celebrating other cultures throughout the year.

