Williams Magnet caps off Black History Month with ‘living museum’

The exhibit at Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet featured music, clothing, and other...
The exhibit at Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet featured music, clothing, and other artifacts representing African culture.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka school capped off its Black History Month celebrations today with a living museum.

The exhibit at Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet featured music, clothing, and other artifacts representing African culture. USD 501 officials were also invited to share their experiences with the students. Adesuwa Okoya, Chair for Williams Magnet’s Black History Month Committee, says celebrating ones’ heritage can be educational for all students.

“Having an understanding and the knowledge of the cultural background where our students are from, they identify with their backgrounds, with their culture, with their heritage, Okoya said. “New exposure, even for students who are from different backgrounds is an opportunity for them to get authentic information, and to ask questions as well.”

Okoya says the school looks forward to celebrating other cultures throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died in a garage fire early Thursday behind a residence at 1435 N.W. Jackson in North...
One dead in early-morning garage fire in North Topeka
Following the death of one of its students, Emporia High School has canceled its Friday night...
Emporia High School cancels Friday basketball game after student’s death
TyRon Wagner (left) Austin North (right)
Two behind bars after seperate attempts to run from traffic stops in Topeka
Kimberly (left) and Donald (right) Dugan
Topeka couple arrested after 911 call results in seizure of drugs, firearm
The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.
Victim identified in fatal garage fire

Latest News

Freezing Rain this evening will make roads slick
Freezing Rain this evening will make roads slick
St. Nick has been at Helping Hands Humane Society for three months.
St. Nick could be a heavenly addition to your family
St. Nick has been at Helping Hands Humane Society for three months.
St. Nick could be a heavenly addition to your family
Ralph spoke on his experiences, and how he amassed a collection of autographs during his time...
Ralph Hipp returns to Topeka for Shepherd Center presentation
Ralph Hipp visits Eye on NE Kansas to catch up on life after retirement.
Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life