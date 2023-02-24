We the Kingdom headlines Winter Jam 2023 concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - We the Kingdom burst on the Christian music scene in 2019, hitting it big with their song “Holy Water.”

Since then, the band -- which is composed mostly of family members -- has continued to produce one hit after another, with songs such as “God So Loved” and “Child of Love” reaching the Top 5 on the Christian music charts.

We the Kingdom will headline the Winter Jam 2023 tour, with a show set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd. in the Power and Light District in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

The annual tour is put on by the Christian music group New Song and brings an array of some of the top acts in Christian music to major arenas across the country.

Speaking by phone recently from State College, Pa., where a show was planned that night at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University, Martin Cash, 23, the drummer for We the Kingdom, said he was thoroughly enjoying being a part of the Winter Jam tour this year.

“We’ve just been so fortunate to come in contact with New Song and just their family,” Cash said, “and to experience their faithfulness over the years in just putting together a tour and really being obedient to what they felt on their hearts years ago, to allow Christian music and artists to be accessible to everyone and take them around the country.”

This marks the second year that We the Kingdom has been a part of Winter Jam. The group also took part in the tour in 2021.

“It’s been really cool to see the fruit that they’ve kind of labored for,” Cash said of New Song and the vision the group had for Winter Jam. “The first thing to come to mind is just to have the opportunity to be on a tour with -- I think there’s like 10 total artists, which is very abnormal if you’re familiar with touring.

“Usually it’s like, two, three maybe four, but you never see 10 all together unless you’re at some kind of fair or festival in the summer.”

Cash said being on an extended tour has afforded him the opportunity to get to know other Christian artists who also are a part of Winter Jam.

He said he has been impressed by the commitment that the artists demonstrate in their lives.

“Just to experience the connection and relationship with some of these guys, it’s really shocked me and surprised me in the best way,” Cash said. “Just to see the hearts of some of these artists that I’ve listened to -- some of them I grew up listening to -- and then you meet them and you start connecting and start hanging out with them and you realize, ‘Wow, you are after God’s heart, truly -- you have a great head on your shoulder.

“It’s been really cool, because I feel like this particular tour, it’s hard to become an island, because you’re surrounded by so many great people.

“The road life, to be honest, can be isolating and can be lonely, so that’s something I’ve really enjoyed.”

In addition to Cash, We the Kingdom’s members include Ed Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Scott Cash and family friend Andrew Bergthold.

Also performing at Winter Jam 2023 will be Anne Wilson; Jeremy Camp; Andy Mineo; Disciple; Austin French; Newsong; Thrive Worship; Sean Be; and Renee. The featured speaker will be Zane Black.

Tickets for Winter Jam 2023 are $15 cash or check at the door. No advance tickets are sold.

For more information, visit www.2023.jamtour.com.

