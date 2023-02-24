Washburn students participate in the ‘National Collegiate Day of Prayer’

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many Washburn University students gathered on Thursday, Feb. 23, to acknowledge a national day of prayer.

Thursday is the National Collegiate Day of Prayer, and to recognize the national day, students from Washburn University were joined by various community members in Washburn’s Carole Chapel, at 1840 SW Jewell Ave.

Christian Challenge director Craig Freerksen says moments like this, show a strong sense of community among the students and their peers.

”That the community cares, especially, here at Washburn -- here in Topeka, really cares about this campus and these people, and we felt the prayers of the community for decades that we have been here, and so it is great for us to join together as Washburn and as Topeka to pray together,” said Freerksen.

You can learn more about the national day HERE, and on that website, a university campus can be adopted to join the day of prayer.

