Washburn men earn win, women fall short

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On senior night for the ‘Bods, it came in a split between both programs against Missouri Southern.

The men were on fire thanks to Jaden Monday’s game-high 23 points and 5-8 shooting from three. The Ichabods also had three other players score in double figures against a tough Lions team.

A great shooting night for the team, 52.8 percent from the floor and 55 percent from beyond the arc. After this 84-64 win, Washburn has won four of their last six.

As for the women, they dropped their second straight 71-56. Gabi Artis had a team high 14 points and Aubree Dewey almost posted a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

What hurt the ‘Bods was being outscored by eight in the second quarter and trailing by 12 at halftime. They got it down to a six point game in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.

The men are 14-13 while the women are 11-16. Up next, the Turnpike Tussle to close out the regular season Feb 25.

