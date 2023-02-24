Washburn men earn win, women fall short

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On senior night for the ‘Bods, it came in a split between both programs against Missouri Southern.

The men were on fire thanks to Jaden Monday’s game-high 23 points and 5-8 shooting from three. The Ichabods also had three other players score in double figures against a tough Lions team.

A great shooting night for the team, 52.8 percent from the floor and 55 percent from beyond the arc. After this 84-64 win, Washburn has won four of their last six.

As for the women, they dropped their second straight 71-56. Gabi Artis had a team high 14 points and Aubree Dewey almost posted a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

What hurt the ‘Bods was being outscored by eight in the second quarter and trailing by 12 at halftime. They got it down to a six point game in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.

The men are 14-13 while the women are 11-16. Up next, the Turnpike Tussle to close out the regular season Feb 25.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests
Photo of Alyssa Lee courtesy of the Lee family.
Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends
A person died in a garage fire early Thursday behind a residence at 1435 N.W. Jackson in North...
One dead in early-morning garage fire in North Topeka
Anthony Tugwell is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Charges filed against man accused of killing teen in Highway 75 collision
Dalton Andersen
Violent offender added to Jefferson Co. Most Wanted list

Latest News

Washburn Rural girls wrestling winning state championship
Girls State Wrestling results
Emporia State hosts Pitt State for doubleheader at White Auditorium on Feb. 23, 2023.
Emporia State falls to Pitt State in doubleheader
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Former Jayhawk Vaughn reaches extension with Nets
Kansas State volleyball
Three K-State volleyball players headed to U.S. Women’s National Team Open