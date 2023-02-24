Victim identified in fatal garage fire

The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.

On Friday, Feb. 24, TFD announced that the deceased victim was Jennifer G. Bowers, 56, of Meriden.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, TFD was called to respond to a fire at 1435 NW Jackson St. Where fire crews found smoke and flames coming from a detached garage “located behind the residence.” The fire department even said the garage was made into a makeshift residence the victim was living in.

