Victim identified in fatal garage fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.

On Friday, Feb. 24, TFD announced that the deceased victim was Jennifer G. Bowers, 56, of Meriden.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, TFD was called to respond to a fire at 1435 NW Jackson St. Where fire crews found smoke and flames coming from a detached garage “located behind the residence.” The fire department even said the garage was made into a makeshift residence the victim was living in.

