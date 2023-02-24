Two arrested Thursday on meth, weapons counts in Russell County

RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with methamphetamine and weapons possession in Russell County, authorities said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman Thursday morning in connection with suspected distribution of methamphetamine and firearms violations, authorities said.

KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants around 7 a.m. Thursday at two locations in the city of Russell, as well as on a vehicle the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped along Interstate 70, about three miles east of Dorrance.

KBI officials said the vehicle was occupied by Richard Kerns, 63, and Beverly Driscoll, 65, both of Russell.

During the searches, law enforcement officers located over 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 15 firearms, KBI officials said.

Kerns and Driscoll were arrested in connection with distribution of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with the intent to distribute on or within 1,000 feet of a school; and several weapons violations.

KBI officials said Kerns and Driscoll were booked into the Russell County Jail.

Authorities said formal charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

