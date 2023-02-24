Topeka’s ‘Hope Dealer’ advocates love, kindness in Washburn lecture

Rachel Holthaus brought her message of spreading kindness to the school’s WUmester lecture.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s “Hope Dealer” was invited to speak to students at Washburn University.

Rachel Holthaus brought her message of spreading kindness to the school’s WUmester lecture. As both a nurse and someone who struggled with substance abuse and a debilitating injury, Holthaus says she knows what it’s like to need help.

The students present appreciated her message.

“Just spreading love and being nice to someone, never knowing what they might be going through or what they have been through,” Washburn Student Andre Green said. “That’s what this world needs more of.”

“We’re supposed to help each other through it,” Holthaus said. “It’s not as much about the destination as how we’ve gotten there and how we’ve been a neighbor to the people around us.”

You can see more on Holthaus’ efforts delivering hope, and cookies, to those in need in Thomas Schmidt’s Salute Our Heroes feature on her.

Red Cross raises awareness of Sickle Cell Disease through blood drive
Advisors Excel teaches 100+ high school student 'real world' skills
Advisors Excel teaches 100+ high school student 'real world' skills
Poll finds that Kansas GOP voters seem to favor Trump, may favor DeSantis more
