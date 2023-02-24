Topeka’s ‘Hope Dealer’ advocates love, kindness in Washburn lecture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s “Hope Dealer” was invited to speak to students at Washburn University.

Rachel Holthaus brought her message of spreading kindness to the school’s WUmester lecture. As both a nurse and someone who struggled with substance abuse and a debilitating injury, Holthaus says she knows what it’s like to need help.

The students present appreciated her message.

“Just spreading love and being nice to someone, never knowing what they might be going through or what they have been through,” Washburn Student Andre Green said. “That’s what this world needs more of.”

“We’re supposed to help each other through it,” Holthaus said. “It’s not as much about the destination as how we’ve gotten there and how we’ve been a neighbor to the people around us.”

You can see more on Holthaus’ efforts delivering hope, and cookies, to those in need in Thomas Schmidt’s Salute Our Heroes feature on her.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.