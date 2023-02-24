Topeka man arrested following aggravated indecent liberties charge

On February 24, the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office announced that Barry L. Maddux, 41, has...
On February 24, the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office announced that Barry L. Maddux, 41, has been charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.(Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

On February 24, Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced that Barry L. Maddux, 41, was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on February 23.

Maddux is in custody following an investigation that began in November 2022 and was booked into at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was a non-family member.

This incident is still under investigation.

