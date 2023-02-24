St. Nick could be a heavenly addition to your family

St. Nick has been at Helping Hands Humane Society for three months. Meet him and learn about the shelter at their open house, 1-3p.m. Feb. 25.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Nick loves treats and looks dapper decked out in his coat to ward off the chill.

The one-year-old dog also been at Helping Hands Humane Society waiting for a fur-ever home for three months.

St. Nick joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to invite everyone to the shelter’s open house from 1-3p.m. Feb. 25. People will be able to take tours and learn about the shelter’s operations. They also can find out how they might assist the shelter’s efforts through donations or volunteer opportunities.

HHHS is located at 5720 SW 21st St. in Topeka. The “My Furry Valentine” adoption specials continue. Most dogs are $50 to adopt, with most cats $14 through Feb. 28.

