Shades of Greatness exhibit shares story of Negro Leagues baseball

Shades of Greatness runs Feb. 25 thru May 7 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit opening at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library shares the stories and history of Negro Leagues Baseball.

Zan Popp with the library visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at “Shades of Greatness.” It features more than 30 pieces of artwork, depicting various players and aspects of the Negro Leagues.

The exhibit opens Feb. 25 and runs through May. 7.

The library is hosting an opening reception from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. People are invited to come dressed to the nines!

