Seaman School District holds annual banquet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District took time to Thursday night to celebrate its achievements.

The Seaman Education Advantage Foundation held its annual banquet at the high school. The Foundation works to assist and enhance the district’s educational experiences. At the banquet, they recognized 14 teacher projects awarded grants and 18 student scholarship winners.

USD 345 Superintendent Brad Willson also delivered his ‘State of the District’ address. He outlined the four focus areas of the district’s new strategic plan: academic excellence, student success skills, outstanding staff, and high-quality district operations.

“It’s going to take teamwork,” Willson said. “The fact is the most important people i our organization are the ones working with kids and supporting them in the building so it’s going to take all of us, they’re all going to have input and have a huge part to play and building the plan.”

13′s Melissa Brunner emceed the student and teacher recognitions at the event.

