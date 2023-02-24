Rare sight: Snow near Hollywood sign; LA gets first blizzard warning in 30-plus years

The Los Angeles area is getting its first blizzard warning since 1989 as snow falls near the Hollywood sign. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - This is not something you see every day – or most decades, for that matter.

Aerial views in the Los Angeles area show snow near the Hollywood sign.

The mountains of Los Angeles County are getting their first blizzard warning since 1989.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. The area is already under a winter storm warning.

The weather service forecasts up to 8 feet of snow at some of the highest elevations in Southern California, while lower elevations could see 6-12 inches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Alyssa Lee courtesy of the Lee family.
Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends
Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests
Anthony Tugwell is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Charges filed against man accused of killing teen in Highway 75 collision
Dalton Andersen
Violent offender added to Jefferson Co. Most Wanted list
Two northeast high school conferences are in contact with each other regarding a potential...
Two northeast Kansas leagues discuss potential merger

Latest News

A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
North Korea says it test-fired long-range cruise missiles
Poll finds that Kansas GOP voters seem to favor Trump, may favor DeSantis more
Poll finds that Kansas GOP voters seem to favor Trump, may favor DeSantis more
Many Washburn University students gathered on Thursday, Feb. 23, to acknowledge a national day...
Washburn students participate in the ‘National Collegiate Day of Prayer’
Kansas legislators move forward with bills that target transgender residents
Kansas legislators move forward with bills that target transgender residents
Many Washburn University students gathered on Thursday, Feb. 23, to acknowledge a national day...
Washburn students participate in the ‘National Collegiate Day of Prayer’