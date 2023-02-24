Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What’s Ralph Hipp been up to since signing off from 13 NEWS six months ago?

Ralph visited Eye on NE Kansas on Friday to catch up on how he’s been spending his time. Watch the interview to hear more.

He also invited viewers exploring vacation plans to consider joining him on a Holiday Vacations tour to Scotland and Northern Ireland June 20 to 30. For information, call 1-888-867-2190 or visit holidayvacations.com and search the key word, “Topeka.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.