Ralph Hipp returns to Topeka for Shepherd Center presentation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of 13 NEWS’ own returned to the area to help a local nonprofit.

The Shepherd Center invited Ralph Hipp to speak with its members Friday. Ralph spoke on his experiences, and how he amassed a collection of autographs during his time with the station. The Shepherd Center works with other congregations to provide activities keeping people over 55 engaged and connected.

“We understand the risk of isolation and lack of activity,” Karen Willard, Shepherd Center Director, said. “Our group really wants to promote activities that keep that from happening as you get older.”

Ralph also returned to Eye on Northeast Kansas Friday, you can find that interview below.

Ralph Hipp is hosting a Holiday Vacations trip to Scotland and Northern Ireland June 20-30.

