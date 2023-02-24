Pottawatomie Co. Fairgrounds invites community to celebrate improvements

A chili celebration, ribbon cutting and auction fundraiser takes place Feb. 26 starting at 12:30pm at the fairgrounds in Onaga
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County invites you to a celebration of the recent upgrades to their fairgrounds.

Fair board president Mike Lara and vice president Richard Dugan visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the project and the event they have planned.

The Chili Celebration, along with a ribbon cutting and fundraising auctions takes place Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Pottawatomie Co. Fairgrounds in Onaga. It begins at 12:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting for their new building; 1-4 p.m. is a hili dinner, a silent auction begins at 1 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. live auction.

Proceeds go toward remaining costs for their new building project.

