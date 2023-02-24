One life-flighted after Friday morning crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was air-lifted to an area hospital following a crash early Thursday in Manhattan, authorities said.

Crews were on the scene of the crash as of 6:55 a.m. Friday on Seth Child Road at the Anderson Avenue overpass, according to a tweet that was posted by the Riley County Police Department.

Motorists were being asked to take alternate routes as of 8:12 a.m. Friday as the Seth Child overpass was closed.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

