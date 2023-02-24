One life-flighted after Friday morning crash in Manhattan

One person was air-lifted to an area hospital following a crash early Thursday on Seth Child...
One person was air-lifted to an area hospital following a crash early Thursday on Seth Child Road at the Anderson Avenue overpass in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department.(Riley County Police Department)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was air-lifted to an area hospital following a crash early Thursday in Manhattan, authorities said.

Crews were on the scene of the crash as of 6:55 a.m. Friday on Seth Child Road at the Anderson Avenue overpass, according to a tweet that was posted by the Riley County Police Department.

Motorists were being asked to take alternate routes as of 8:12 a.m. Friday as the Seth Child overpass was closed.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

