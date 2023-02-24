Man killed in truck-semi crash Thursday morning in Reno County

A Hutchinson man was killed in a rear-end crash between a pickup truck and a semitrailer...
A Hutchinson man was killed in a rear-end crash between a pickup truck and a semitrailer Thursday morning in Reno County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVEN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died following a rear-end crash between a pickup truck and a semitrailer Thursday morning in Reno County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:47 a.m. Thursday on K-96 highway at Worthington Road, about three miles east of Haven.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a 2013 Peterbilt semitrailer were eastbound on K-96 when the semi slowed to make a right -- or southbound -- turn onto Worthington Road.

The patrol said the Silverado didn’t slow down in time and rear-ended the semi.

A passenger in the Silverado, Brian Lee Garza, 43, of Hutchinson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said it wasn’t known if Garza was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Silverado, Bryon Michael Young, 27, of Hutchinson, was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Young was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Robert Francis Heimerman, 57, of Conway Springs, was reported to have possible injuries, but there was no record of him being transported to the hospital. The patrol said it wasn’t known if Heimerman was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died in a garage fire early Thursday behind a residence at 1435 N.W. Jackson in North...
One dead in early-morning garage fire in North Topeka
TyRon Wagner (left) Austin North (right)
Two behind bars after seperate attempts to run from traffic stops in Topeka
Kansas Game Wardens recover a vehicle stolen out of Missouri.
Kansas Game Wardens recover vehicle stolen from across state lines
Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests
Kimberly (left) and Donald (right) Dugan
Topeka couple arrested after 911 call results in seizure of drugs, firearm

Latest News

Emporia State basketball
Emporia State BBALL against Pitt State
Oskaloosa's Holly Thacher winning state
State Girls Wrestling
Emporia State's Alijah Comithier
Pitt State def. ESU MBB
ESU's Tre'Zure Jobe
Pitt State def. ESU WBB