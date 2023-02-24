Local clergy, city leaders plan to honor Topeka High, Highland Park student athletes for positive actions during negative events

Concerned Clergy Saluting Excellence is 6 to 7 p.m. March 6 at Topeka Performing Arts Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s faith community and city leaders are taking time to honor a group of student athletes for their reaction to a tough situation.

In early December, Topeka High School’s boys’ basketball team was playing on the road and was targeted by what witnesses described as offensive and potentially racists comments and behavior.

Pastor Carl Frazier and Mayor Mike Padilla visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain conversations that took place among clergy after the incident, and how the clergy then worked with the city for an event to recognize their positive behavior in a negative situation.

Frazier said as the plans were being made, they learned how Highland Park’s boys’ team had a game canceled when verbal sparring during warmups got out of hand. In both instances, Frazier and Padilla agreed the outcomes could have been different had the students responded differently.

The community is invited to an event recognizing the students, “Concerned Clergy Saluting Excellence.” It will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. March 6 at Topeka Performing Arts Center. It will include remarks from Dr. Ruben West, and performances from the Topeka High drum line and cheerleaders, and the International Academy youth choir.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died in a garage fire early Thursday behind a residence at 1435 N.W. Jackson in North...
One dead in early-morning garage fire in North Topeka
Following the death of one of its students, Emporia High School has canceled its Friday night...
Emporia High School cancels Friday basketball game after student’s death
TyRon Wagner (left) Austin North (right)
Two behind bars after seperate attempts to run from traffic stops in Topeka
Kimberly (left) and Donald (right) Dugan
Topeka couple arrested after 911 call results in seizure of drugs, firearm
The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.
Victim identified in fatal garage fire

Latest News

Freezing Rain this evening will make roads slick
Freezing Rain this evening will make roads slick
St. Nick has been at Helping Hands Humane Society for three months.
St. Nick could be a heavenly addition to your family
St. Nick has been at Helping Hands Humane Society for three months.
St. Nick could be a heavenly addition to your family
Ralph spoke on his experiences, and how he amassed a collection of autographs during his time...
Ralph Hipp returns to Topeka for Shepherd Center presentation
Ralph Hipp visits Eye on NE Kansas to catch up on life after retirement.
Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life