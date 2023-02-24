Local clergy, city leaders plan to honor Topeka High, Highland Park student athletes for positive actions during negative events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s faith community and city leaders are taking time to honor a group of student athletes for their reaction to a tough situation.

In early December, Topeka High School’s boys’ basketball team was playing on the road and was targeted by what witnesses described as offensive and potentially racists comments and behavior.

Pastor Carl Frazier and Mayor Mike Padilla visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain conversations that took place among clergy after the incident, and how the clergy then worked with the city for an event to recognize their positive behavior in a negative situation.

Frazier said as the plans were being made, they learned how Highland Park’s boys’ team had a game canceled when verbal sparring during warmups got out of hand. In both instances, Frazier and Padilla agreed the outcomes could have been different had the students responded differently.

The community is invited to an event recognizing the students, “Concerned Clergy Saluting Excellence.” It will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. March 6 at Topeka Performing Arts Center. It will include remarks from Dr. Ruben West, and performances from the Topeka High drum line and cheerleaders, and the International Academy youth choir.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.