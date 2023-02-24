Kansas Senators advance tax bills on food, income to House

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senators advanced multiple tax bills to the House for approval.

Senate Bill 169 would establish a flat income tax rate for all Kansans, setting it at 4.75 percent. Democratic Sen. Tom Holland proposed an amendment expanding the current three tax brackets to five, which was rejected.

Senate Bill 248 was amended by Sen. Mike Petersen from eliminating the sales tax on healthy foods to include all food items, excepting prepared foods. Additional amendments to include hygiene products and clothing were proposed, but denied.

Both bills will go before the Kansas House. The Senate has adjourned until March 1.

