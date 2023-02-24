K-State University College of Agriculture receives grant award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University received a $25 million challenge grant award this last week.

K-State met a private funding threshold of $75 million required for the infrastructure project award in December. The project will create new teaching spaces for more than half of the students taking courses in the college of agriculture while improving existing ones. The renovations will eliminate approximately $56 million in deferred facilities maintenance.

“We planned a replacement building that would be located between Call and Weber Halls and so we provided in that initial program to conduct significant renovations to Call and Weber Hall so that the home of our Department of Animal Science and Industry, a second priority is a renovation and a new building for the north agronomy farm research center and innovation center, and finally in our challenge grant we included a new livestock performance area,” said Dr. Ernie Minton, dean of the college of agriculture.

The main focus, however, is to attract and retain students and in turn bolster the state’s workforce.

“This will allow us to be certainly more effective at teaching, create greater opportunities for innovation on the research side and so that should also help our attraction of graduate students that will come and work in those affected departments,” said Minton.

Agriculture is a driving force in Kansas’ economy generating about $76 billion annually and accounting for 14% of the state’s workforce. According to a recent Kansas Department of Agriculture survey, many expect the workforce to grow even further.

“We lose capabilities because facilities get old and other countries, our competitors, are investing in food and agriculture and this is a very important thing for us to do as a nation to really make sure the nation has what it needs to remain food secure,” said Minton.

Minton said it was a challenge but receiving the grant means a lot to the department and the university.

“We knew this was coming and had been preparing for it for many years but up until now it just looked like the task was so daunting and so costly that it was hard to see a path forward and now this state money, the success and fundraising that we have, has created such excitement not only on campus but across the state and region,” said Minton.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with all phases to be completed by the end of 2026.

