Highway patrol identifies woman killed in crash on I-135 north of Wichita

A woman died from her injuries in a crash reported Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, on Interstate...
A woman died from her injuries in a crash reported Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, on Interstate 135, near 101st Street.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol identified a 26-year-old Newton woman as the person who died from her injuries in a Friday afternoon crash north of Wichita on Interstate 135 near 101st Street. The KHP said Rebecca Shields died after her 2007 Saturn Ion, traveling south, crossed the median into northbound lanes of the interstate and was hit by a semi hauling a trailer.

The report from the highway patrol said it’s unknown why Shields crossed the median.

The crash happened a little before 3:15 p.m. Friday. The KHP said Shields died at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died from her injuries in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 135, near the 101st Street exit in Park City. The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. Friday. The crash involved a passenger car and a semi hauling a trailer.

KHP Trooper Chad Crittenden said the car was traveling south when, for an unknown reason, it passed the center median into northbound lanes, in the path of a semi. That car’s driver, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene, Crittenden said.

The KHP said the northbound right lane of I-135 would be closed for several hours.

One person has been found unresponsive after a crash in Park City.

The crash is located at I-135 and 101st Street North.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm a semi and passenger car are involved.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A crash on I-70 has one confirmed fatality as the area experiences icy travel conditions.
KHP confirms I-70 fatal crashes
Following the death of one of its students, Emporia High School has canceled its Friday night...
Emporia High School cancels Friday basketball game after student’s death
One person was air-lifted to an area hospital following a crash early Thursday on Seth Child...
One life-flighted after cross-over crash Friday morning in Manhattan
The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.
Victim identified in fatal garage fire
Topeka firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at 1224 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Fire brought under control at former Topeka hotel building

Latest News

Bus stop construction creates little traffic disruption
7th St. closes for repairs
Monroe to close June 23
A portion of Devils Glen Road will be down to one lane in each direction for road work in...
Water main break closes 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan
Governor Ron DeSantis says road construction will be expedited while traffic is limited during...
10th St. construction sees new phase of work