Highway patrol identifies woman killed in crash on I-135 north of Wichita

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol identified a 26-year-old Newton woman as the person who died from her injuries in a Friday afternoon crash north of Wichita on Interstate 135 near 101st Street. The KHP said Rebecca Shields died after her 2007 Saturn Ion, traveling south, crossed the median into northbound lanes of the interstate and was hit by a semi hauling a trailer.

The report from the highway patrol said it’s unknown why Shields crossed the median.

The crash happened a little before 3:15 p.m. Friday. The KHP said Shields died at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died from her injuries in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 135, near the 101st Street exit in Park City. The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. Friday. The crash involved a passenger car and a semi hauling a trailer.

KHP Trooper Chad Crittenden said the car was traveling south when, for an unknown reason, it passed the center median into northbound lanes, in the path of a semi. That car’s driver, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene, Crittenden said.

The KHP said the northbound right lane of I-135 would be closed for several hours.

One person has been found unresponsive after a crash in Park City.

The crash is located at I-135 and 101st Street North.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm a semi and passenger car are involved.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene.

