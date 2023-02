SALINA, PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - From Class 6A-1A in the state of Kansas, here is the list of state champions and other finishes after Saturday’s state championships.

KSHSAA girls state championship results (WIBW)

To find out more results and finishes, click here (4-1A). 6-5A, click here

As teams, Rossville took second place and Washburn Rural won state for the third time in four years.

Rossville High School girls wrestling (KWCH)

Washburn Rural girls wrestling winning state championship (KSHSAA)

