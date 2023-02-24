Friday forecast: Cold today, warmer this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another cold day is in store for Northeast Kansas today with temperatures in the teens and single digits this morning with wind chills around zero or 5 to 10 degrees below zero out the door. This afternoon will some sun and some clouds with temperatures stuck in the low to mid 30s. East winds later today will be on the lighter side around 5 to 10 mph creating a smaller wind chill effect, but still making it feel like the mid 20s.

Taking Action:

Check water supply for outdoor pets and livestock during these colder temperatures. It may be short lived but animals need water! There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday evening into the overnight. There is a low chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in Northeast Kansas, highest risk is in southern Kansas and western Oklahoma. If storms do become strong, the main hazard would be damaging winds with a very low risk for a brief tornado Sunday night.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Today is our last colder day on the 8-day forecast with temperatures only getting to the mid 30s. Temperatures tonight will be chilly in the low 20s and Saturday will be around normal in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer in the upper 50s to low 60s even with breezy south-southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds will increase to mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon and we introduce a chance for isolated showers/thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Widespread rain with a few thunderstorms is practically locked in for Sunday evening through overnight. There is a low risk for severe weather Sunday night with a chance for a line of thunderstorms to cross through Central and Northeast Kansas. The risk is low and the main hazard would be strong wind gusts around 60 mph. The tornado risk for Sunday night is very low, but a brief weak tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

All said and done rainfall amounts may be on the heavier side, especially with the thunderstorm activity. Some spots could see over an inch of rainfall, but generally most should see between 0.50″ to 1.00″ across North-Central and Northeast Kansas. Rain and storms clear out for Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s Monday afternoon.

Most of next week will be above normal with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s through Wednesday. A storm system will skirt around Kansas to our south Thursday. The southern track will give us northerly winds to end next week with temperature brought down to around normal in the upper 40s.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

