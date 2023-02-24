Emporia State falls to Pitt State in doubleheader

Emporia State hosts Pitt State for doubleheader at White Auditorium on Feb. 23, 2023.
Emporia State hosts Pitt State for doubleheader at White Auditorium on Feb. 23, 2023.(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball both fell to Pitt State in a doubleheader at White Auditorium on Thursday night.

The women fell behind to the Gorilla’s early, and couldn’t catch up in time, falling 70-60. Before the game, Tre’zure Jobe was honored for becoming just the third Lady Hornet to reach 2,000 career points.

The men were able to battle back from a 42-33 halftime deficit, but fell just short in the end 68-67.

The Lady Hornets are now 13-14 on the season, 8-13 in conference play. The men are 20-7 overall, 14-7 in the MIAA.

Both teams will close out the regular season on Saturday, hosting Washburn for the Turnpike Tussle. Tipoff for the women’s game is 1:30 p.m., and the men will follow at 3:30 p.m.

