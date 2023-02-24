Emporia State falls to Pitt State in doubleheader

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball both fell to Pitt State in a doubleheader at White Auditorium on Thursday night.

The women fell behind to the Gorilla’s early, and couldn’t catch up in time, falling 70-60. Before the game, Tre’zure Jobe was honored for becoming just the third Lady Hornet to reach 2,000 career points.

The men were able to battle back from a 42-33 halftime deficit, but fell just short in the end 68-67.

The Lady Hornets are now 13-14 on the season, 8-13 in conference play. The men are 20-7 overall, 14-7 in the MIAA.

Both teams will close out the regular season on Saturday, hosting Washburn for the Turnpike Tussle. Tipoff for the women’s game is 1:30 p.m., and the men will follow at 3:30 p.m.

