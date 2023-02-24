Emporia High School cancels Friday basketball game after student’s death

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the death of one of its students, Emporia High School has canceled its Friday night home game against Washburn Rural.

KVOE Radio reports that the student, Allison Hess, a sophomore, died Thursday. Circumstances of Hess’ death weren’t being released.

According to KVOE, Emporia Unified School District 253 expressed its sympathies to Hess’ family.

USD 253 is offering counseling services for students and staff members from 8 am to 3 pm Friday and all next week at Emporia High School, according to KVOE.

Counseling services also will be available from 8 am to 3 pm next week at Emporia Middle School.

In addition, USD 253 says people who need immediate mental health care should call CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness at 620-343-2211 during normal business hours or 620-343-2626 after hours.

The district is also reminding people of 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

With the cancellation of Friday night’s basketball games, KVOE reports that plans are being made to reschedule senior recognition activities originally planned for that evening.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.