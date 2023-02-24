De Soto man receives life sentence for child sodomy

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A De Soto man received a life sentence for criminal sodomy of a child.

On February 24, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Kenneth W. Mills, 36, was sentenced to life in prison for criminal sodomy of a three to four-year-old at the time of the offense. Mills’ sentence includes no possibility for parole for 25 years.

In August 2022, a jury convicted Mills of engaging in sexual contact with a female child under his care and residing in his Lawrence home in 2010 and 2011.

“Children are among the most vulnerable in our community,” District Attorney Valdez said. “Perpetrators never get to define the time, place or manner in which their victims disclose the assaults. These are always difficult cases and we will continue to pursue them to the best of our ability in order to uphold justice and community safety.”

The State was represented by Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden. The case was investigated by the Special Victims Unit of the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

If Mills is ever released from prison, he is ordered to register as a sex offender for life and would be on lifetime parole.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.