Commission approves emergency program to alter response

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s emergency management department is making some changes after its request for a new program was approved.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved the department’s request to add the Nurse Navigation Program to its county emergency contract.

According to the emergency department, the program will cost about $60,000 per year over the next two years, but they also say it will be paid for through ARPA funds.

Once it takes effect, a certified medical nurse will be on staff to would the patient and the urgency of the emergency over the phone. The official date the program launches has not yet to be announced.

For example, if you stub your toe and decide to call 911, a nurse can assist you over the phone and determine if you need emergency assistance. Or the nurse can direct you to visit urgent care and ask if you need transportation, whether by medical transportation or by private vehicle.

“We use a process called emergency medical dispatching,” said Jon Antrim, regional director of Global Medical Response. “Emergency medical dispatching is kind of like — I liken it to when you go to the emergency room, when you go to the emergency room the first place they take you is into the triage room, they do a quick assessment of you, they say ' oh, we got to take you back right now,’ or we are going to put you in the waiting room where you can wait until we have available services. EMD is very similar, so they have the ability to do an on-the-phone triage. They assess the patient’s breathing status. They assess several different things — it is a scripted process. It is through the international academy of dispatchers, and based on those results, it tells us: is this an emergent call, is this a BLS call, is it an ALS call? And we will have certain criteria that has been identified by those stakeholders as well as us and our medical director as to which one of those are going to fit into the nurse navigation piece.”

The regional director of Global Medical Response, Jon Antrim, said the purpose behind this program is to dedicate resources to life-threatening emergencies and improve care while also assisting non-life-threatening matters.

“Day-in day-out, we receive low acuity calls for stub toes, toothaches, headaches, sore throats, taking up valuable resources that don’t allow us to respond to the strokes, [ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction], the traumas, those kinds of things, so this will allow us to transfer these low acuity calls once they have gone through our emergency medical dispatcher to be transferred to a nurse. That nurse will then do another in-depth assessment of those patients and determine what’s the best, appropriate mode of care or location for them to receive their care. We have options for the nurse to give advice in the house. We have options such as they can transport to local urgent care via Lift, Uber, or private car if they have. So, there are big cost savings even to the patient.”

Antrim wanted to further explain that the department cares about the people in need of care — the department just wants to take care of the public while not exhausting its resources.

“We don’t want to treat anybody different,” said Antrim. “In that moment, that might be the biggest emergency they have ever experienced.”

“This has been a very long project,” said Antrim. “Approximately 18 months that this has been going on, but we, definitely, wanted to make sure that we took a whole system approach, talked to all the stakeholders, [and] make sure that everyone was in support of this. Really what it is going to do is going to be a huge benefit not only to the first responder community but the hospitals as well as the patients themselves.”

According to Antrim, On average, the department responds to approximately 6 to 8,000 low-level calls — or low acuity calls — each year on average.

