Charges filed in January murder

(Submitted)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges are filed in a Topeka murder last month.

Skyler Wilson, 33, faces premeditated first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the January death of Jason Neal, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Topeka Police officers responded January 28 to a shooting in the 400 block of SW Tyler. Jason Neal, 48, was found wounded. He died at the scene.

Kagay says Wilson’s bond has been set at $1 million as he awaits his next court appearance March 23.

