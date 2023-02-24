Charges filed against man accused of rape, child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced charges Friday against a man accused of child sex crimes.

Dwayne Cheshire was arrested following a January investigation into claims of child sex abuse. Kagay says Cheshire is charged with multiple counts: Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Under 14; (Off-Grid Felony), Attempted Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child 14-16; (Level 4 Felony), Rape of a Child Under 14; (Off-Grid Felony), Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child 14-16; (Level 3 Felony), Aggravated Criminal Sodomy with a Child Under 14; (Off-Grid Felony), Criminal Sodomy with a Child 14-16 (Level 3 Felony), Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Under 14; (Off-Grid Felony), Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child 14-16; (Level 4 Felony).

Cheshire remains in custody on $1 million bond. He has a criminal assignment docket scheduled March 2.

