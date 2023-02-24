Charges filed against man accused of rape, child sex crimes

Dwayne Cheshire
Dwayne Cheshire(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced charges Friday against a man accused of child sex crimes.

Dwayne Cheshire was arrested following a January investigation into claims of child sex abuse. Kagay says Cheshire is charged with multiple counts: Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Under 14; (Off-Grid Felony), Attempted Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child 14-16; (Level 4 Felony), Rape of a Child Under 14; (Off-Grid Felony), Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child 14-16; (Level 3 Felony), Aggravated Criminal Sodomy with a Child Under 14; (Off-Grid Felony), Criminal Sodomy with a Child 14-16 (Level 3 Felony), Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Under 14; (Off-Grid Felony), Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child 14-16; (Level 4 Felony).

Cheshire remains in custody on $1 million bond. He has a criminal assignment docket scheduled March 2.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died in a garage fire early Thursday behind a residence at 1435 N.W. Jackson in North...
One dead in early-morning garage fire in North Topeka
Following the death of one of its students, Emporia High School has canceled its Friday night...
Emporia High School cancels Friday basketball game after student’s death
TyRon Wagner (left) Austin North (right)
Two behind bars after seperate attempts to run from traffic stops in Topeka
Kimberly (left) and Donald (right) Dugan
Topeka couple arrested after 911 call results in seizure of drugs, firearm
The victim in Thursday’s fatal garage fire has been identified by the Topeka Fire Department.
Victim identified in fatal garage fire

Latest News

Freezing Rain this evening will make roads slick
Freezing Rain this evening will make roads slick
St. Nick has been at Helping Hands Humane Society for three months.
St. Nick could be a heavenly addition to your family
St. Nick has been at Helping Hands Humane Society for three months.
St. Nick could be a heavenly addition to your family
Ralph spoke on his experiences, and how he amassed a collection of autographs during his time...
Ralph Hipp returns to Topeka for Shepherd Center presentation
Ralph Hipp visits Eye on NE Kansas to catch up on life after retirement.
Ralph returns to Red Couch with update on retirement life