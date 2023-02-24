Baileyville Benefit takes over Nemaha Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The town of Baileyville - and much of Nemaha Co. - comes together this weekend for a huge benefit.

Cletus Kramer and Dan Broxterman have spearheaded the effort, and visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us about it.

Broxterman started the event 41 years ago, when a local family needed help. The first benefit raised just over $500. Since then, it’s grown, with proceeds one year topping $200,000.

This year’s benefit has four people who will be the main financial recipients. Additional proceeds are kept to provide smaller gifts throughout the year.

The benefit runs Feb. 25 and 26, and includes volleyball, basketball and cornhole tournaments, plus food sales and live and silent auctions. The live auction is expected to begin around 5 p.m. Feb. 26. All events are held at Nemaha Central High School.

The online silent auction closes at 2 p.m. Feb. 25. You can view the auction and bid by clicking here.

Find more details about the event on the Baileyville Benefit Tournament Facebook page.

