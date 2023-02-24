Advisors Excel teaches 100+ high school student ‘real world’ skills

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel invited more than 100 high school juniors from USD 501 Topeka Public Schools to the “real world” experience.

At Advisors’ “The Real World: AE Day,” students learn about the background of the company and the Advisors’ Excel culture, while also conducting a series of activities aimed to help juniors learn about interviewing, working as a team, and resume preparation.

Tracy Khousavanh-Killough, Advisors Excel’s community engagement director, said the goal of this event is to help the students be prepared for when it is their turn to join the workforce.

”We want these students to know that no matter what their interests in, it’s likely that we have a job that would fit for them but also we want them to know that this could be their home after high school and we are willing to teach them what they need to know to work here,” said Khousavanh-Killough.

The students even learned about the sales process, marketing, and Advisor Excel’s full-service creative department.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests
Photo of Alyssa Lee courtesy of the Lee family.
Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends
Anthony Tugwell is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Charges filed against man accused of killing teen in Highway 75 collision
A person died in a garage fire early Thursday behind a residence at 1435 N.W. Jackson in North...
One dead in early-morning garage fire in North Topeka
Dalton Andersen
Violent offender added to Jefferson Co. Most Wanted list

Latest News

Red Cross raises awareness of Sickle Cell Disease through blood drive
Red Cross raises awareness of Sickle Cell Disease through blood drive
Advisors Excel invited more than 100 high school juniors from USD 501 Topeka Public Schools to...
Advisors Excel teaches 100+ high school student ‘real world’ skills
Poll finds that Kansas GOP voters seem to favor Trump, may favor DeSantis more
Poll finds that Kansas GOP voters seem to favor Trump, may favor DeSantis more
Many Washburn University students gathered on Thursday, Feb. 23, to acknowledge a national day...
Washburn students participate in the ‘National Collegiate Day of Prayer’