Advisors Excel teaches 100+ high school student ‘real world’ skills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel invited more than 100 high school juniors from USD 501 Topeka Public Schools to the “real world” experience.

At Advisors’ “The Real World: AE Day,” students learn about the background of the company and the Advisors’ Excel culture, while also conducting a series of activities aimed to help juniors learn about interviewing, working as a team, and resume preparation.

Tracy Khousavanh-Killough, Advisors Excel’s community engagement director, said the goal of this event is to help the students be prepared for when it is their turn to join the workforce.

”We want these students to know that no matter what their interests in, it’s likely that we have a job that would fit for them but also we want them to know that this could be their home after high school and we are willing to teach them what they need to know to work here,” said Khousavanh-Killough.

The students even learned about the sales process, marketing, and Advisor Excel’s full-service creative department.

