7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school

Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a...
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalized. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.

A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.

A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.

Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests
Photo of Alyssa Lee courtesy of the Lee family.
Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends
Anthony Tugwell is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Charges filed against man accused of killing teen in Highway 75 collision
A person died in a garage fire early Thursday behind a residence at 1435 N.W. Jackson in North...
One dead in early-morning garage fire in North Topeka
Dalton Andersen
Violent offender added to Jefferson Co. Most Wanted list

Latest News

A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
North Korea says it test-fired long-range cruise missiles
A new form of parental rights legislation is expected to pass out of the Kansas House,...
Parental rights bill panned by educators gains traction in Kansas House
Sen. Beverly Gossage, R-Eudora, recommended the Kansas Senate pass a bill forbidding use of...
Kansas Senate votes to block abortion medication prescriptions via telemedicine
Michael Hutto was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Original Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter