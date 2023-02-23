Wednesday’s Child - Elijah, Kaedyn, and Peityn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A triple play is the focus of our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Lori Hutchinson introduces three brothers who hope their small family can join a larger, adoptive one. Meet Elijah, Kaedyn and Peityn, three brothers who have a special and unbreakable bond.

Elijah is the oldest. He likes to play football and video games, but especially likes fixing cars and hopes to be an auto technician someday.

Next is Kaedyn. He’s loving, kind and smart – plus he also enjoys basketball and video games. Kaedyn hopes to be an artist when he grows up and open his own studio.

The baby of the family is Peityn. He loves to play video games and ride his bike. He also likes school, especially math, because he’s good at it. Peityn’s not sure what he wants to be when he grows up, but he is sure he wants to be close to his brothers.

Elijah, Kaedyn and Peityn want to be adopted together, and have a forever family with structure and love. It would be the best scenario for this trio and give them even more reason to smile.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

