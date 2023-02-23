Two behind bars after seperate attempts to run from traffic stops in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are behind bars after they attempted to run from separate vehicle stops led Topeka Police to make arrests for similar alleged crimes.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, officers saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the 1100 block of SW MacVicar Ave.

Officials said that when they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver, later identified as TyRon E. Wagner, 32, of Topeka, attempted to run away from the car. After a short chase, they said they were able to apprehend him.

Following a preliminary investigation, TPD said officials found that Wagner had a felony warrant out for his arrest for forgery and theft. They also recovered a stolen firearm as well as marijuana and methamphetamine.

Then, around 3:45 p.m., officers said they saw a separate vehicle commit another traffic infraction which warranted a traffic stop. They said this driver, identified as Austin K. North, 31, of Topeka, had attempted to run away from his vehicle as well.

TPD indicated that the investigation into this stop found that North had an active arrest warrant too for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, interference with law enforcement and theft. Officials also found methamphetamine and marijuana in this vehicle and that the car had been stolen.

Officials have not said if the incidents are related or not.

Both suspects were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections and remain behind bars with no bond listed.

Wagner was booked on:

Criminal use of a weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Battery on law enforcement

Interference with law enforcement

Improper stopping

Possession of stolen property - firearm

Distribution of marijuana

Distribution of opiates

Possession of opiates

Possession of marijuana

North was booked on:

Possession of opiates

Criminal use of a weapon

Possession of stolen property

Possession of marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

License plate not assigned to vehicle

Criminal carrying of a weapon

