Traffic stop leads to illegal narcotics possession

David W. Cunningham
David W. Cunningham(OSAGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Carbondale man was taken into custody for narcotics possession.

On February 21 at 11 PM, an Osage County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 137th and Prost Rd for a traffic violation.

Illegal narcotics were found during the stop.

The driver, David W. Cunningham, 59, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail on suspicion of the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

