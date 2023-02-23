Topeka leaders hope new program will address housing shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is taking action to create more housing.

“The Rural Housing Incentive District is a great tool that the Department of Commerce and Kansas legislature gave to Topeka in their last session. So this is the first time we’ve had a chance to use it,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade.

City Manager Stephen Wade says Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) will encourage developers to build more new homes in Topeka.

“It gives us the opportunity to increase the number of homes and dwellings for both people that are currently living here as well as folks that are looking to move to Topeka. We’ve spent a lot of time talking about and doing research on the need for available housing.”

Wade says housing needs analysis the City conducted showed Topeka currently has a lack of quality, available housing.

“There was a housing study that was done, and what that showed was at all levels of the market, from the least expensive to the most expensive, we just don’t have enough houses in Topeka right now and so the RHID process is a chance to build more homes so that we can fulfill those needs.”

He says the issue isn’t new.

“It’s been a long-term challenge for Topeka, and so what we wanted to was we wanted to identify exactly what those needs are, and now that we have those needs in place we develop programs to try to that stock.”

RHID’s lock the incremental increase in property taxes created by the developers for up to 25 years.

“So what this does it makes it more economical to do it. It’s taxing considerations that make it a little less expensive so that they can come in and build those houses and we can use them,” Wade said.

Molly Howey, President of Go Topeka, says there is more than enough demand in this housing market for developers to build more homes.

“Now that we have such a demand for housing, it effects workforce development which then in turn becomes an economic development issue. If we want to attract companies to come here, and the workforce that they need to fill those jobs, they need houses and places to live,” Howey said.

Rural Housing Incentive Districts are only available to cities with a population under 60,000, counties under 80,000, or the City of Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.