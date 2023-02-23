Topeka couple arrested after 911 call results in seizure of drugs, firearm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Topeka is behind bars after officials received a 911 call and instead found drugs and a firearm.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before noon on Monday, Feb. 21, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW Lincoln St. following a 911 call with no further information available.

When officials arrived, they said they found Kimberly L. Dugan, 42, and Donald C. Dugan, 48, both of Topeka, who had reportedly been in a domestic violence incident that involved firearms.

TPD noted that it then searched the home the couple was found in and seized marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Officials said the Dugans were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Kimberly - Distribution of opiates within 1,000 feet of a school, cultivation of a controlled substance, possession of opiates, possession of paraphernalia with intent to cultivate and possession of marijuana.

Donald - Criminal possession of a weapon.

Both remain behind bars on a $50,000 bond. A first appearance has been scheduled for the pair for 3 p.m. on June 8.

