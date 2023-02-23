Topeka company awarded million-dollar bids for cashless tolling construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company has been awarded multiple million-dollar bids to construct cashless tolling zones on Kansas interstates.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced on Thursday, Feb. 23, that it has awarded a handful of contracts to Bettis Asphalt and Construction out of Topeka in preparation for its move to cashless tolling in 2024.

The KTA indicated that Bettis was awarded a $4.2 million bid for the construction of three cashless tolling zones along I-335. The work is scheduled to be finished in October, weather allowing.

The Authority said it also awarded Bettis a $9.9 million bid for the construction of four cashless toll zones along I-70 to be in use by 2024. The work for this project can begin in April and is expected to be completed by October, weather allowing.

Cashless tolling is expected to be in use statewide next year.

