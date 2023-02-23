Thursday forecast: Very cold with bitter wind chills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be about 35 degrees colder for some folks than yesterday. Strong northwest winds will also make it feel much colder with wind chills around 20 degrees to the lower teens this afternoon. Air temperatures today topping out in the low 30s or colder. Skies will be sunny today though with a few clouds developing this evening. Tonight will be in the teens with wind chills Friday morning at or just below 0 degrees. Yikes!

Taking Action:

Plan for the cold weather, but know that it will only last about 2 days (Thursday and Friday). Bundle up and keep pets warm during this cold time. Also check on outdoor water supplies for either pets or livestock as icing will be common the next 48 hours. Tracking a widespread chance for rain and a few thunderstorms as early as Sunday afternoon lasting through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts could be heavy, especially with a thunderstorm.

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chills in the teens and low 20s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the teens. Wind chills around 0 degrees. Winds becoming NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cold. Morning wind chills around 0 degrees. Highs in the low 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

The cold blast is brutal for today and tomorrow but it is short lived as 40s and possibly 50s return by Saturday. Saturday will see winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night will be mild in the mid 30s and we may even break 60 degrees Sunday afternoon. Sunday will also feel like spring as there will be higher humidity in the atmosphere. This combined with an incoming storm system will provide a chance for a few thunderstorms late Sunday.

There is a chance for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms in southern Kansas late Sunday afternoon/evening. The best chance for this is again to our south in the southern part of the state into Oklahoma, but keep an eye on this going into the weekend. IF Northeast Kansas does see an increased risk for strong thunderstorms, the main hazards would likely be damaging winds.

Rain and storms will have cleared the area by Monday mid morning and temperatures are still mild in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be similar only with more sunshine. We appear to stay mild with temperatures in the mid to low 50s through next Thursday. Looking just off the 8-day forecast, there is a chance for another widespread moisture event in Kansas, this time may include snow. More to come on this going forward.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.