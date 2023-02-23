Three K-State volleyball players headed to U.S. Women’s National Team Open

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple of standout Wildcat volleyball players will showcase their skills.

U.S. Women’s National Team Open will happen at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 24-26.

K-State representatives include outside hitters Aliyah Carter and Shaylee Myers, and defensive specialist Mackenzie Morris. Additionally, the Wildcats associate head coach Steve Astor will be one of 45 coaches who will serve as evaluators over the WNT Open Program.

A total of 220 athletes from cross the country will compete for spots on the Women’s National Team and the Women’s Collegiate National Team. Members of the WNT will compete in global events such as the Paris Olympic Qualifier and NORCECA Continental Championship in Canada.

The three-day event will involve four sessions with three waves per session. Friday’s first session runs from 3-9 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s sessions are at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The final session on Sunday begins at 8:15 a.m. with tournament-style play and concludes at 11 a.m.

Myers was named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team after leading the Wildcats in kills per set with 3.32 and 3.75 points per set.

Morris, the Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, became the fastest player in Wildcat history to reach career dig No. 1,000 in the rally-scoring era, and is just the fifth to hit the milestone.

Carter, a native of Dubuque, Iowa, finished second on the team with 238 kills and is just six away from reaching career No. 1,000. The two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection produced a pair of 20-kill matches to rank sixth in the all-time career leaderboard with a total of 13.

A live stream of the sessions will be available at BallerTV.

