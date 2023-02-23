Sen. Moran demands answers, reform amidst visa processing delays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has demanded answers and reform in the midst of ongoing delays in visa processing.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Thursday, Feb. 23, that he and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), John Cornyn (R-Texas and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to call on President Joe Biden’s Administration to address ongoing delays in visa processing.

“As an important aspect of screening potential travelers to the United States, we write to inquire about steps that the Bureau of Consular Affairs is taking to address delays in visa processing,” the senators wrote to Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter. “These delays impact industries, businesses, universities, and families across the United States. Businesses that rely on tourism suffer when would-be customers cannot get a visa appointment in a timely manner. According to the U.S. Travel Association, the average overseas visitor spends approximately $3,700 when they visit the United States and stays an average of 17 nights.”

Currently, Sen. Moran noted that the average wait time for an appointment at a consulate for a visitor visa is 25 weeks, however, times vary by consulate. Some have even waited periods that extend beyond 200 days. He highlighted how the delays have negatively affected tourism as well as businesses and universities.

“In addition, processing delays make the United States a less attractive place for companies to do business. These delays have reportedly hindered companies from bringing key employees to the United States,” the senators continued. “We acknowledge the administration’s attempts to decrease wait times by employing critical technology, working across countries, and improving transparency… Unfortunately, delays in consular processing continue to present roadblocks for both the businesses and communities that rely on our legal immigration system and temporary guest worker, student, and tourist visas to drive our economy and culture.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

