Scholar Athlete of the Week: Greta Crawford

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Greta Crawford from Osage County High School.

Crawford takes the court in volleyball and basketball for the Indians, runs track and dances.

She’s also part of the National Honor Society, Yearbook, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian athletes, Spanish Club and the school play.

Crawford plans to take her 3.89 GPA to Emporia State University where she wants to major in School Counseling.

