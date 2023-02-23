Red Cross raises awareness of Sickle Cell Disease through blood drive

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross says blood is never not in demand.

That’s especially true for people with Sickle Cell Disease, the focus of Thursday’s blood drive at the Hillcrest Community Center.

Sickle Cell Disease, which heavily affects African-Americans more than others, impacts the blood’s ability to carry oxygen throughout the body, and sometimes requires people with it to get blood transfusions.

“If you do suffer from Sickle Cell disease, you usually have to go to the hospital numerous times for transfusions to get that blood replaced,” Red Cross representative and 13 Meteorologist Doug Meyers said,” and there’s a certain type of blood that will help replace that particular blood for those patients.”

Blood is needed for many other uses as well, and always needed in high supply. You can go to RedCrossBlood.org or the Red Cross App to find a place to donate.

