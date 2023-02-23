RCPD attempts to identify man connected to fraudulent check

Riley Co. officials attempt to identify a man they would like to speak to on Feb. 22, 2023.
Riley Co. officials attempt to identify a man they would like to speak to on Feb. 22, 2023.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are attempting to identify a man connected to a fraudulent check that was used to spend hundreds at Walmart.

The Riley County Police Department says on Wednesday, Feb. 22, that it is in search of a man they want to question about a recent fraudulent purchase at the Manhattan Walmart.

Officials indicated that they want to talk to the man about an unauthorized electronic check withdrawal which was used to make a purchase of $414.

If anyone has information about the man, his whereabouts or the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

